Stop Telling Single Women Not To Be Angry

A friend told me this story: She brought a date to her best friend’s wedding. It was a sunny destination wedding full of palm trees and starry nights. They’d been dating for a little while — not super long, but long enough to invite him to her best friend’s wedding across the country. He was that helpful kind of wedding date, you know? She didn’t have to babysit him around her friends, he had it handled. Bringing the bride water when she was dance-floor parched, generally posting up as the amazing guy everyone always knew my friend deserved. He inserted himself into her life in the sort of way that makes a woman feel confident, at ease, and happy.