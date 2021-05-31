8 Major Hair Colour Transformations To Inspire You This Summer

When it comes to innovative new cuts, a handful of styles are reigning supreme right now: the shag, the mullet and '70s-inspired curtain bangs, of course (The Crown's Emma Corrin and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor are fans). But hair colour is a little more of a mixed bag...
From sunset-inspired copper hues and buttery blondes to dusty pinks and face-framing highlights, post-lockdown colour knows no bounds, with expert hair colourists whipping up all manner of bold shades to satisfy our need for major change. It makes total sense: switching up your hair colour is exciting – not to mention empowering – and as everything still seems so wearisome, welcoming something fresh and different is a start to feeling brand-new.
Whether you prefer understated shades or something more out-there, prepare to be inspired by these eight mesmerizing post-lockdown hair colour transformations.