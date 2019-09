Why Hasn't The “Fenty Effect” Hit K-Beauty?

This past August, Bodnar’s Thrive Causemetics launched a CC Cream in 18 shades with different colour and undertone options. And although it was achievable, Bodnar says it took years of dedication. "I worked with dermatologists, chemists, and ophthalmologists, because there are so many different factors that go into creating a CC cream that is not just inclusive, but one that has benefits like SPF in it," says the former makeup artist, who asked Bozoma Saint John, Chief Marketing Officer at Endeavor, and actress Priyanka Chopra to consult on shade tones. "We worked for three years to create this inclusive shade range, and we actually had to invent our own proprietary process. If you're willing to spend more on your formula, take longer to create it, and be thoughtful in your product creation process, it's possible."