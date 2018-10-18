Why Hasn't The “Fenty Effect” Hit K-Beauty?

Part of it has to do with the formula. Just like tinted moisturizer, BB and CC creams have sheer coverage and added skin-care ingredients that focus on brightening, evening skin tone, reducing lines, and sun protection. But the same actives that give BB and CC creams their sun-protective qualities are at the root of their shade shortcomings. “The reason that BB and CC creams have not been available in deeper shades is because they have higher levels of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to make up the SPF,” says Karissa Bodnar, founder and CEO of K-beauty brand Thrive Causemetics. “In their raw state, zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are pure white and that really adds difficulty in achieving darker shades.”