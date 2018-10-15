I Put Popular Long-Wear Foundations To The White T-Shirt Test

There are a slew of buzzwords in the beauty industry now. Everything promises to bring out your inner "glow," or work "overnight" while you sleep. But the one word I'm most interested in is "long-wear." The promise of makeup that stays put through an 8-hour work day is ambitious. But if a product can, in fact, withstand my sweat-filled subway commute or the pre-happy hour rainstorm run, it's going on my must-have list.
Eyeliners, mascaras, and eyeshadows are popular for these long-lasting claims, but foundation is the one product I actually want to last forever. Because when my base starts to run, my skin looks like it's literally sliding off. And no matter the claims on the bottles, I always seem stain my boyfriend's shirts with tan foundation after going in for the snuggle (and I know other women, like blogger Jackie Aina, are having the same issue).
So, I decided to put the most popular long-wear foundations to the test, from the ones with no-fade guarantees to some that include humidity-conquering ingredients. With the help of my boyfriend's white shirts, I tested out these stay-put claims — without setting spray or powder. Because whether you're looking for foundation that won't stain your favourite shirts and towels or you're just a hugger, it's good to know what to expect from your coverage.
Find out how transfer-proof five of our favourite formulas really are, ahead.
