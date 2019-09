First, RiRi dusts highlighter all over her lids to create a glitter eyeshadow look, and follows with a lighter shade on the inner corners of her eyes. She sweeps another shade on the high points of her cheeks, and then things get even more interesting. Rihanna takes the tip of the same brush and sweeps highlighter on the higher edges of her ears, explaining that it gives the area "life" when you're wearing a ponytail. To finish it all off, she glides the cream-to-powder formula on her collarbones and adds a metallic lip shade from the Snow Nights Lipstick Set, which is also included in her holiday collection.