For her first post, Rihanna focused on one product from the holiday collection: the Killawatt Foil Palette, which features seven different highlighter shades. She starts off the video pointing out the variety of shades offered in the palette, then explains why it's an all-around, multipurpose product. "You can use it on your cheeks, on your eyes, on your body. In so many different ways. It's such a flexible product," she says. Proving that point, Rihanna gets right into her tutorial, showing us how to use the highlighter palette seven different ways.