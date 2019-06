If Jordyn Woods Was Trying To Burn The Kardashians, She Reached Way Back With This One

Ray J is, of course, the other dance partner in Kardashian’s uh, homemade tango video. The leaked sex tape made her a household name, and Kris Jenner, ever hard at work, used that notoriety to skyrocket the family to fame. Last year Kardashian spoke about the sex tape with more nostalgia and less shame. On an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she confessed that she was high on MDMA when she and Ray J filmed the video. Kardashian also told A9 Magazine that it was “time to move on.” Translation: like everyone else, she’s over it.