5 Things You Need To Know Before Colouring Your Weave

I wanted to brighten up my dark brown weave with some highlights. But I ended up with a chunky, streaky, early aughts look — not cool. And the dye job left my weave frizzy and fried. So, I had to do some damage control. In an attempt to not look like Nichole Richie on The Simple Life , I asked the stylist dye me back to my original dark brown colour. (Can you see where this is going?) I left the salon with raven, almost jet-black hair. I thought I was going to have to throw the whole weave away (and let me tell you, I didn't relish the idea of having to trash $300 worth of brand-new hair).