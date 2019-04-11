The Best Sex Positions For G-Spot Orgasms

If you love deep penetration during vaginal sex — either accompanied by clitoral stimulation or by itself — you might love G-spot stimulation. "The G-spot is an erogenous zone located just inside the vagina on the anterior (front) wall," explains certified sex and dating coach Myisha Battle. A lot of people love how G-spot stimulation feels — although, as with all sex acts, for others, it's just not their thing.
For some people, G-spot stimulation can even lead to squirting. The G-spot "is associated with the Skene's Gland, which is an organ that when stimulated, fills with fluid that's expelled from the urethra during female ejaculation," Battle explains.
Advertisement
When it comes to G-spot stimulation, the first step is to actually find the G-spot. "It's great to do some self-exploration," and if your partner has a vagina, you can ask them if they'd like some help locating theirs, explains Battle. "To do this, you can use you hand or a toy that's curved a bit. You want to feel inside about 1-2 inches for an area of the vagina that protrudes a little bit. When stimulated, it becomes a little harder and ridged. You'll be able to feel this with you fingers."
Once you're familiar with the G-spot, then you'll want to experiment and find some sex positions that work to stimulate it. “G-spot stimulation can lead to the most euphoric moments during sex, yet is perhaps one of the more difficult areas to locate,” explains Penda N’diaye, creator of PRO HOE, a brand and blog that aims to eradicate sexual stigma and debunk myths surrounding sexual pleasure and exploration in communities of colour. “Some of the more successful positions that lend themselves to G-spot activation are often ones that focus on deep penetration, specific angles of entry, and the ability to control speed, friction and pressure.”
Below, see some suggestions for sex positions that are great for G-spot stimulation — and remember that this stimulation can happen with a penis, strap-on, sex toy, or fingers.
Cowgirl
“Have your partner lie down facing up and then straddle them,” N’diaye suggests. “This position is ideal for controlling the depth and rhythm of your partner. Instead of up and down motions, try grinding forwards and backwards.”
Advertisement
Doggy Style
In doggy style, as well as cowgirl, "the receiver has more control over the angle of insertion and can guide penetration towards the anterior wall of the vagina," explains Battle.
Modified Missionary
In missionary position, place your knees over your partner's shoulders to allow for deeper penetration and G-spot stimulation.
Add Oral
Your partner can lick your clit while simultaneously giving you G-spot stimulation with either their fingers or a sex toy. You can lie on your back, or you can try another oral sex position, like oral doggy style or face-sitting.
Masturbate With A Partner
"Using a toy designed for G-spot stimulation is super fun! These toys are curved at the end so you can get at the G-spot more easily," Battle says. Your partner can watch you use the sex toy on yourself, or they can use the sex toy on you. Of course, you can also use a G-spot toy without anyone else involved, too.
Advertisement