These Celebrities Are Making Big Hair Changes For Summer

Back in the day, mood rings were our way of expressing how we really felt. Now, switching up our hair is how we outwardly display what's going on inside (although we wouldn't turn down rocking an adult mood ring, TBH). If we're going through a stressful phase, it's all ponytails and grease-disguising headbands. If we're trying to bring sunshine into our lives, we make an appointment for highlights. And if we need a complete revamp, a transformative cut is on the to-do list.
Clearly our favourite celebs are itching for the latter in 2019. We're halfway through the year, and the stars are fully embodying the "new hair, who dis?" mantra. Between Kerry Washington's fresh and sassy chop, Rowan Blanchard revealing a pixie cut on the Golden Globes red carpet, and Emilia Clarke's back-to-brown colour change — there's already plenty of hair inspiration for us to gawk over.
And if the hair updates ahead are any indication of the year to come, it's safe to say that things are going to be changing a lot in the second half of 2019. Click through to see our favourite celebrity hair changes of the year so far.