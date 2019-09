Given today's trends , you might think that the curly perm is best reserved for your mom's #TBT photos — but it's actually alive and well, and better-looking than ever before. For straight hair types looking for natural-looking texture without wielding a wave wand every morning, it might even be your best bet. Nunzio Saviano, stylist and owner of Nunzio Saviano Salon , says of the 2019 version of the chemical treatment, "The solutions used to activate the curl are less harsh, and stylists can modify the results to be more modern."