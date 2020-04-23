16 Women On How They’re Dealing With Body Hair (Or Not)

“I waxed my best friend's bikini line and armpits with sugar wax, which is less painful. When I was waxing her, I was trying to tell her it was a mental game — once the strip is on, you have to take it off and your hair is going with it. We played 50 Cent 'Like My Style' to get the adrenaline up. I waxed myself a week later. I have dark underarms, so when I shave, I get major razor burn and scarring. This quarantine has opened up things for us to experiment with. Now, Tuesday evenings are wax nights. Every three weeks. Hopefully by the end of quarantine we will have no hair on our bodies. I don’t feel external pressure to maintain, but I don’t like to have body hair.” — Rabia