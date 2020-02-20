London Fashion Week is always a melting pot of inspiring hairstyles but when it comes to Instagram-worthy cuts and colours, Autumn/Winter 2020 is proving to be one of the best seasons yet.
We've seen everything from shag cuts and full fringes to '90s-esque tendrils and sleek ponytails, but one style in particular is reigning over the others: the bob.
Including razor-sharp, jaw-grazing cuts and softer styles adorned with cutesy slides, here's all the bob inspiration you need, courtesy of the coolest street stylers at LFW AW20.