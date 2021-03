A bitch is tired.

Not only have Black folk come hot off the heels of a traumatic 2020 but we've had to bear the brunt of it all going into 2021. Ask any Black person how they feel and chances are they, too, will respond "I'm tired", which translates to: We are tired of not feeling safe. We are tired of watching Black people be murdered by police who are never held accountable. We are tired of people not examining the root causes of the anger. We are tired of people looking the other way and living in a bubble because of their privilege . We are tired of going to work every day and being treated differently . We are tired of being told that we're strong while our feelings are dismissed. We are tired of racism and the pain, trauma and health issues it causes. We are tired of Black Lives Not Mattering.