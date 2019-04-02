Apartment Gardening Is The Latest Trend In House Plants — But What Is It?

So you have a couple plants. Maybe a cactus or two. Perhaps you've even invested in my personal favorite, the Instagram-famous Pilea peperomioides. All the plants in said plant collection seem to be doing pretty well, and now you're wondering, what's next? I have two words for you: Apartment. Gardening.
What, you may be wondering, is apartment gardening? It can mean one of two things: For people who don't have access to an outdoor area in which to properly garden, it's about clustering plants together inside to create a lush, garden-esque atmosphere. For others — like anyone with a fire escape, balcony, or yard area — it's growing plants, herbs, and even sometimes produce in a city atmosphere. Basically, apartment gardening is about taking whatever weird little slice of space you have and letting something grow in it.
Still have questions? Need help deciding what to plant? Don't know whether window boxes are still a cool thing to have? We're one step ahead of you. We asked the experts, namely Amy Enfield, Ph.D., a consumer horticulturist with Scotts Miracle-Gro, and the members of Terrain's "Green Goods" team, to spill everything they know about small space gardening. Here's what they had to say.