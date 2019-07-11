22 Most Wanted Items To Shop On Amazon Prime Day — According To You

We've covered everything from hidden gems to viral predictions and "influential" trends, but now it's time to unveil something that's even closer to our own carts: Refinery29 readers' most wanted Amazon goods. After digging into an entire year's worth of shopping data from popular stories, we were able to streamline a product list that includes only the top purchased and Prime-ed items from the past 12 months.
Peep all of the noteworthy and unexpected favourites that just may have been carted by you or your closest friends and family, from sleek Cuisinart immersion blenders to stylish pearl-studded hair clips and top rated massage oils. All 29 of these hot-ticket Amazon items are lined up ahead, just in time for shopping during one of the biggest sales of the season. Scroll on to get started on your "Save for Later" order of the most wanted goods you could score for a steal during next week's Prime event.
