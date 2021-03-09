Am I Too Brown To Be Emo? How Alternative Beauty Favours Whiteness

In 2021, so much more can be done to make alternative style inclusive. Trey hits home the importance of recognizing marginalization in the scene as a big step in diversifying. "As is putting BIPOC at the forefront of alternative fashion," said Trey. "I'm personally seeing it more and more every day and it's certainly uplifting but bigger companies should do these things for reasons that aren't just aesthetic. That's really important." Dani agrees. "It's all about exposure," she told me. "We must continue to amplify alternative BIPOC voices and we need to advocate for more BIPOC representation in prominent alt magazines, fashion and beauty brands, music labels, you name it. There may be more representation than there ever was in the community but there's no such thing as too much representation."