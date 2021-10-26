How These Siblings Saved Up For A $355K Edmonton Investment Property

My brother is more of a silent partner. He’s allowed me to make choices on everything we've done with the house. He contributes half of what needs to be done and helps around the house. So we never drew up any formal arrangement. At some point we may, but for right now we’re just having conversations among the family. We both lived in the house while we renovated it, and I’m now looking to move out and move in with my partner. So now we're having these discussions of: Should my brother stay in the house by himself (and pay mortgage and utilities on his own)? Can he afford that? Should we be renting out the house completely? Should we sell the house?