How These Siblings Saved Up For A $355K Edmonton Investment Property

We looked at about 15 houses and eventually got outbid on two houses we put offers in on. At first, there was a lot of uncertainty because of COVID. There were also a ton of listings. But then all of a sudden, when we started putting actual offers in, houses were all going for over-asking . We were completely defeated. We’d pretty much given up on buying a house then one daymy dad was out for a morning run in the neighbourhood where we were looking, and saw a house with a “For Sale By Owner” sign on the lawn. He went up to the front door and knocked, and it just so happened that the grandson who was selling the house was there. So he got to see it right away. Then he messaged my brother and said, You guys should take a look at this house. I think it would be a good opportunity. The house was listed around $360,000, which was way under our budget, but it had good bones. My dad ran past it on Wednesday morning, we saw it Wednesday night, and had the papers signed and accepted that night. We initially offered $350,000 and settled on $355,000.