

Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Growing up, my family stressed that a good education would lead to a good future, so it was never a question of if my sister and I would go to university but when. I ended up getting my bachelor's degree and was incredibly lucky to have my parents pay for all of my tuition and living expenses. I also had money on the side from working full-time every summer since turning 14, but it was nothing compared to my parents' contribution, and I want to acknowledge again how lucky and thankful I am. Their support came with the expectation that I will do the same for my kids one day (which I will, but kids are not coming for a while).



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

"Save, save, and save some more" was the money mantra my parents passed down to me. They were also keen to teach me the value of a hard-earned dollar, so I was heavily coaxed into starting work when I was 14. I still remember going to get the working papers in the guidance counselor's office.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first-ever job was working at the snack bar of a country club. I was 14 and had heard about it from a family friend. She told me the club hired people without any experience. Of course, my family was within earshot when this happened, so my application was sent in the week after. I got my first "adult" job out of university, working as a brand strategy consultant.



Did you worry about money growing up?

No. I'm incredibly privileged to say I never had a second thought about whether there would be food on the table or a roof over my head. My parents are the hardest working people I know. They've worked their entire lives to give everything they could to me and my sister. I admire them in the highest regard and know I'm unbelievably blessed.



Do you worry about money now?

Not really. The concept of direct deposit is a powerful thing. I've convinced myself that because I'm getting a biweekly paycheque that money is always going to be coming in, but sometimes there's a small voice in the back of my head that's like "What if you get fired?" Because of this, I try to watch my spending to make sure I'm okay if that happens.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I started working immediately after graduation, at age 22, and have tried to put money from every paycheque into my savings. I know if things ever got really bad I could ask my parents for money. I lost that first job back in April of 2020 due to COVID cuts, but thankfully Canada has very good employment insurance, so I was living on that until I got my current job in October.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I never got an allowance, but if I was going somewhere, like shopping, with my friends, my parents would give me money to pay for myself. Other than that, if I wanted something, I would ask my parents to get it for me, and it was up to them (and God) to decide. I was definitely not a trust fund kid.

