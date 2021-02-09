Annual Expenses

Car Insurance: $1,406

Home Insurance: $2,600

Property Taxes: $986



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I always knew I would need to pursue a university education to be able to secure a good career. My parents were extremely supportive and paid my tuition and rent. I covered books and food through a co-op program at university that involved working every other term throughout my five-year degree, so there was an opportunity to earn a decent income.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I worked for a family member's retail store when I was 15, and I always had summer jobs and part-time jobs in high school.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes. My parents budgeted weekly with paper money in an envelope, and it always felt like our family finances were strained. In retrospect, my parents made a relatively decent income, particularly for our small town, where there was a considerable amount of poverty. I think the sense of scarcity was a reflection of my parents spending frugally, as if money were scarce, as opposed to money actually being scarce.



Do you worry about money now?

All the time. Who doesn't!? I haven't been able to shake the idea that money is scarce, so I always ensure that I'm making more money than I'm spending and make a concerted effort to save.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

After graduating from university at age 24. I did Grade 13 in Ontario followed by a five-year bachelor's program, so I got out a little later than most.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

Yes, I received an inheritance. We spent some of it on our efforts to have a family, including $20,000 in adoption fees that we can't even claim on tax returns because we never received a placement. (What a financial kick in the guts for families trying to adopt through government-appointed adoption agencies.) We invested the rest in RRSPs and savings (no fun, I know).