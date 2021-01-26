Occupation: Educational Assistant

Industry: Education

Age: 34

Location: Ottawa, ON

Salary: $56,000

Net Worth: $8,000 (I have $14,500 in savings.)

Debt: $6,500 ($2,000 on a line of credit and $4,500 in student loans)

Paycheque Amount (2x/month): $1,200

Pronouns: She/Her



Monthly Expenses

Note: My husband, G., earns approximately three times what I do, so he covers the expenses listed below, from rent to car insurance, plus things like meals out and groceries. I send him a portion of my cheque every two weeks. This amount varies but generally works out to around $1,400 a month.

Rent: $1,425

Netflix & Crave: $25

Phone: $125 (for mine and my husband's phone)

Car Payment: $175

Car Insurance: $200

Gym: $0 (It's usually $50 but currently suspended.)

Union Dues: $165 (deducted from my paycheque)

RRSP & Pension: $125 (deducted from my paycheque)

Health & Dental Benefits: $45 (I don't pay much for benefits, which I'm so grateful for, because I have several chronic illnesses. One of my daily medications alone would be nearly $300 a month. It's heartbreaking to think of folks who need this medication and have to pay out of pocket. I just say a prayer of thanks and keep voting NDP. )

Savings: $600 (I contribute $400 a month to our joints savings and $200 to my personal savings.)



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My mother is a preternaturally gifted individual who prizes intellect and education. She has multiple degrees and continues to pursue higher education even now, in her 60s. It, therefore, must've been a huge disappointment to her that I did a two-year college program in social services instead of going to university. However, having reached the limits of my career with the education I have now, I went back to university this past September. My goal is to complete a bachelor's and a master's by 40 and qualify as a therapist. I'm paying for the textbooks myself and using a student loan for tuition. I had planned on going down to part-time work this semester because I'm taking a full course load, but since we're in pandemic times, and there's not much else to do, I'm working full-time as well as going to school full-time. Will it end in disaster? Only time will tell! Having grown up without a lot of money, the idea of willingly reducing my income before absolutely necessary is anathema to me.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I grew up in rural PEI as one of four children in a single-parent household, and money was tight for a long time. There weren't a lot of social-service supports in place (although the church and women's groups were amazing), and my mom was always honest in an age-appropriate way about the limits of our financial situation. On one memorable occasion, after receiving her paycheque and paying all the bills, my mother spent her last few dollars on a sack of flour to make loaf after loaf of bread. Combined with the preserves she had put up the summer before, we survived on jam sandwiches for every meal until the next payday. Shortly after that time, she was hired by the federal government, and the job was literally life-changing. I'm not saying there were never financial hardships again — we were still a large family on one income — but it took us from poor to lower-middle-class.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was working at a local arena. I applied because my best friend was working there already, and I'm a follower! It was a good introduction to the realities of working, but it wasn't the best atmosphere for a 16-year-old girl. The work environment was very much an old boys' club, and the attitudes towards us from our fellow employees ranged from disinterested to lascivious to outright assaultive.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Absolutely. I still feel uncomfortable finishing off the last of anything — cereal, juice, soap — and reuse tea bags until they fall apart.



Do you worry about money now?

Money anxiety is ingrained in me. My husband has the opposite mentality; money flows out of his hands and more money will end up back in his pocket on payday. We balance each other out in that way.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

It took a few false starts for me to become financially independent. My mom has always been there to rescue me, and I'm proud to say I haven't needed it in over a decade. I know, however, that should things ever go sidewise, I always have a place to stay at her home.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I received $5,000 in survivors' benefits from my stepfather's insurance after he passed away. I used it to purchase my first car.

