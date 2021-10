If you’re in the mood to become acquainted with some of the worst TV and movies have to offer, this week’s new Netflix Canada releases have plenty of choice. There’s Norwegian dark comedy The Trip, which is about a married couple who have grown to dislike each other so much they literally want to kill each other. Then there’s the third season of buzzy serial killer drama You , about a self-loathing man who does heinous (and illegal) things and then tries to justify his actions. On the lighter side of things, there’s the classic rom-com My Best Friend’s Wedding, which, while being a crowd-pleaser, ultimately features two not-great people at its centre.