Insecure‘s Yvonne Orji On Why Her Onscreen Character Always Gets Called Problematic

Insecure, the award-winning, critically acclaimed, insanely relatable HBO series, is all about what it means to be a Black woman in America. But at its core, it's about friendship and the complicated sisterhood of the traveling angst between Yvonne Orji’s Molly Carter and Issa Rae’s Issa Dee. And in the latest episode of Go Off, Sis, the podcast from Refinery29’s Unbothered, done in partnership with Target , the hosts kiki with Orji, comedian and author of Bamboozled By Jesus: How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams , about her polarizing (albeit, realistic) onscreen character.