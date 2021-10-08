Insecure‘s Yvonne Orji On Why Her Onscreen Character Always Gets Called Problematic

“I remember telling Issa, Molly is probably who I would’ve been if I didn’t get saved at 17,” laughs Orji, who believes most people see Molly as problematic because they used to be her at some point in their lives. For the Nigerian-American actress, being the drama-magnet bestie was unfamiliar territory. “I was like, I don’t know the fullness of who she is, but I’m excited to tap in because I don’t know this chick.”