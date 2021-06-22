There is a version of “Week 3” where this hasty narrative change makes sense. If Katie appeared in a talking head interview and explained that she was finished speaking about her past — or uncomfortable continuing to focus on the subject — its immediate disappearance would come off as a considerate television production. We already know The Bachelorette took Katie’s perspective into account: She told Glamour she “did have the option” to keep her story from air, and production gauged her comfort before finalizing the episode. However, we get no signal that Katie put up any barriers on continued conversation around her experiences.