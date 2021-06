The KUWTK Series Finale Exposed Kim Kardashian’s Real Reason For Getting Divorced — Loneliness

Kim's decision to file for divorce from West in February 2021 emphasized the fact that she's ready for a different kind of relationship, and it looks like her soon-to-be ex is on the same page; the Life of Pablo rapper stirred up dating rumours after being photographed hanging out with supermodel Irina Shayk in France . Even as the former couple works out the legal terms of their separation, the road towards divorce seems amiable at this point, so one can only hope that happiness is on the other side of this breakup. (And that Kim shares the next chapter of her dating life on whatever she's cooking up for Hulu .)