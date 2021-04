The current dialogue about Reality Steve ties into a larger, more nuanced conversation about the trajectory of The Bachelor following a particularly controversial season (chaos which the blogger did play a significant role in furthering on his end). As more pointed critiques of the show , its casting efforts, and its overall cultural impact continue, even hardcore fans of of the franchise are wondering how exactly The Bachelor can recover. For much of Bachelor Nation, the emphasis should be growth in the right direction , creating environments that are safe and supportive for everyone involved — and misogyny and harassment just can’t be part of that equation. Not even from the person who’s brought us all of the tea.