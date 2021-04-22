One specific incident with Reality Steve involved an inappropriate conversation about a sexual dream. Screenshots of Demi’s texts with the blogger show them discussing the dream in passing, with Reality Steve requesting (and low-key warning) that the Bachelor alum keep the chat close. The disturbing situation was then confirmed by Reality Steve in subsequent tweets; he apologized to Demi and “had no idea at the time that conversation made you feel that way.” Refinery29 has reached out to Burnett for comment but Burnett did not respond at time of publishing.