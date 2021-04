If You Loved Winter’s Lug-Sole Boot Trend, These Sandals Are For You

I’ve been a fan of so-called “ugly chic” footwear for years. I once made it my mission to find a pair of (then rare) all-leather Arizona Birkenstocks after a furry version appeared on Celine’s spring/summer 2013 runway . I still wear my six-year-old Marni wooden flatforms that have some resemblance to Japanese geta sandals . I even purchased my first No.6 wooden clogs last fall. What I love about these clunkier, not traditionally sexy shoe styles is that they add so much personality to any spring and summer outfit , but are (usually) durable and easy to wear, too.Which is why I’m excited to see that the chunky sandal continues to be a big trend for spring/summer 2021. Sturdy-chic options walked the runways at Boss, Anna Sui, and Longchamp, and sock-ready flat sandals also made the cut at Celine, Coach 1941, and more. Combining comfort (an essential requirement in these WFH times ) with extra-thick soles and bold straps, these new styles offer a look that is more substantive and youthful than the classic Teva or Birkenstock. Think of them as warm-weather sister styles to the chunky lug-sole boots we all loved this winter.This season, there are several iterations of the chunky sandal trend for all styles and wardrobes, from minimalist leather slides to sporty-futuristic flats to platform flip-flops. Many are clearly ’90s-inspired, while other styles simply offer an exaggerated take on the indoor-outdoor slippers and “house” shoes we’ve all been wearing nonstop.Personally, after seeing Chanel’s “dad” sandals looking cute all over Instagram last summer, I’m coveting a more polished leather version with some ankle support and a slight flatform sole, to add some height and heft. I prefer open-toed sandals, which can be worn with cute socks (controversial, I know!) during the transitional months, but closed-toe fisherman sandals are another trendy option this spring. Just look for a pair with wider, supportive straps and a thicker, one- to two-inch sole.