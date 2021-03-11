Fashion’s Latest Oxymoron: Outdoor House Shoes

We’re living in an age of contradictions — especially in the world of fashion. Whether it's loungewear meant for activity, rigid jeans taking on balloon shapes, sweaters that only cover arms, or tops that are also bras, many of our favourite style staples contain multitudes of meaning. The latest trend to equally confuse and entice us? Outdoor house shoes.
This chameleon-like footwear that appears to be suited for indoor use only will happily step in as a ride-or-die roadie when duty calls. The two-faced type is equipped with all the necessary bells & whistles (like waterproof uppers or treaded soles) to keep your feet happy on a sidewalk stroll. But, on the inside, these superhero shoes are so cloud-like in their coziness they'll make your feet forget you ever ventured outdoors in the first place. Ahead, shop the outdoor house shoes that will help you soft-shoe your way back into the great outdoors.
