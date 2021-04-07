Do you have a problematic fave? Mine is Sex and the City. Since the start of the pandemic, it’s been one of my go-to rewatches; it’s full of early aughts nostalgia and most of the comedy holds up decades later. But every now and then, I’ll come across something that takes the tone of the show from comedic to full-on cringey. Case in point? Season 3, episode 5 “No Ifs, Ands, or Butts” where Samantha (Kim Cattrall) dates Black record exec, Chivon (Asio Highsmith). He’s the first Black love interest in the series and he’s only one of two. Once they start dating, we learn that Chivon’s sister disapproves because Samantha’s white, and in the end, they part ways.
Their story concludes with a Carrie voiceover explaining, “The problem was not Samantha’s white pussy. It was the fact that Chivon was a Black pussy who wouldn’t stand up to his sister.” Um, okay girl. By leaning into the ‘angry Black woman’ trope, the show didn’t do Chivon or his sister justice. All in all, Black characters on SATC were two-dimensional and sparsely featured.
I’m still a die-hard fan of Carrie and co. and I’ll definitely be watching the HBO Max reboot , but it’s always a little sobering to reassess older shows in today’s circumstances. Diana: The Interview That Shocked the World is a doc joining Netflix Canada’s roster this weekend and now that we’re learning that Diana was allegedly manipulated into agreeing to the famous 1995 BBC one-on-one, it’s hard to enjoy it as juicy royal tea. When we know better, we do better. This doesn’t mean our problematic faves are off-limits, but we have a responsibility to acknowledge past faults so they’re not repeated.
Whether you’re rewatching a favourite that hasn’t aged well or you’ve tuned out and are on the hunt for something new, we’ve put together Netflix Canada’s latest and greatest to add to your list this weekend.