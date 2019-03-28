We may never get a third Sex and the City movie, but that doesn’t mean that the spirit of the HBO series won’t live on. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new series from Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell (Carrie Bradshaw, the iconic character that Sarah Jessica Parker portrays, was Bushnell’s alter-ego for her New York Observer column) is in development, but it won't be like the SATC you remember.
The new series, which is in the works at Paramount TV, is based on Bushnell’s nonfiction book Is There Still Sex in the City? It is about “the love and dating habits of middle-aged men and women on Manhattan's Upper East Side and in a country enclave known as The Village.”
Advertisement
The book is set to be published this August, which means that it’s about as modern a take on dating as one can get. Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda never had to swipe right on Tinder to score a date, but the characters in this follow-up show will have to contend with all elements of 2019 courtship…for better or worse.
While the characters of Sex and the City were in their 30s and 40s, the new show will follow the dating lives of people in their 50s and 60s — an important element, considering how rare it is to see people of this age on the small screen. Bushnell told The Hollywood Reporter that the show will reflect how, in today's society, people of retirement age aren't merely sliding into a life of leisure, but are still active participants in their lives...and, in the case of this series, very active in their love lives.
"[Retirement-age] folks weren't meant to do much of anything but get older and a bit heavier," Bushnell told the outlet. "They weren't expected to exercise, start new business ventures, move to a different state, have casual sex with strangers, and start all over again. But this is exactly what the lives of a lot of fifty- and sixty-something women look like today, and I'm thrilled to be reflecting the rich, complexity of their reality on the page and now on the screen."
Right now, it's unclear if any of the cast members from Sex and the City will reprise their roles on this follow-up series, or if they could join the show in a new part entirely. While Kim Cattrall has stated that she's officially put a bow on her time as Samantha Jones, I wouldn't totally hate it if Sam found her way to that country enclave...or if she picked up a few partners to prove that sex can happen in any city, at any age.
Advertisement