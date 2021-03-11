There’s A New Twist Coming Out Of The Bachelorette Rumour Mill

If that was confusing, here's the breakdown again: Thurston will allegedly be filming her Bachelorette season at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya in New Mexico in a few weeks, and then the show will air later this spring. Bachelor in Paradise will film in June at a currently unknown location and air after Thurston's season. After BIP is done filming, Young's season will begin filming in the late summer and air in the late fall. Phew.