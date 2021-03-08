If the MCU didn’t really want you to invest in the likelihood of seeing Vision again, it would have stopped the optimistic theorizing between WandaVision’s lovers here. “Series Finale” does not. “We have said ‘goodbye’ before. So it stands to reason...” Vision begins. Wanda finishes his sentence, adding, “...We’ll say 'hello' again.” Vision is a computer-made man. He can do probabilities. If he believes in this possibility enough to allow it to be his parting words to the love of his life, he is not speaking without pragmatic facts to back him up. Wanda and Vision, in some form or another, will see each other again.