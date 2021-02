Now That Skinny Jeans Are Out, What Shoes Do You Wear With Non-Skinny Jeans?

If you’re here, you’ve likely caught wind of the fact that skinny jeans are over. The trend, spearheaded by Millennials in the '00s, was killed by TikTok. If you were a fan, I apologize for your loss. Of course, you can wear whatever jeans you please — more power to you if you rage against the Gen Z machine — but since the youngest generation doubles as the one with the fastest growing economic power , there’s a good chance that the vast selection of skinny jeans you’ve grown accustomed to seeing in stores won’t be vast for much longer. And when that happens, one question will inevitably follow: What shoes do you wear with jeans that aren’t skinny?