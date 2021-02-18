What The ‘Death’ Of Skinny Jeans Means To Fat Women

There’s also something to be said for the name of the style. "Skinny" jeans implies a certain target customer base — one that doesn’t include us fats. "I definitely felt some kind of way about the name 'skinny' that I didn't really even recognize and certainly couldn't have articulated," Hesketh explains. "In retrospect, there was an element of being a fat imposter, wearing something that so obviously wasn't meant for me, and I'm sure there were one or two articles in magazines at the time sort of discreetly mocking and steering fat folks away from them. But if you make comfortable jeans in my size, damn right I'm going to wear them."