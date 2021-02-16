The Bachelor Brushed Past Bri’s Life-Altering Reveal. It’s Part Of A Much Bigger Problem

Three women — Bri included — gave their blood, sweat, and tears for Bri’s professional success, and she willingly put all of that on pause for Matt, who was still dating seven other women, at minimum, when she made that choice. That is the kind of twist that should be dug into. The audience should have heard about this imminent struggle earlier in the season — Bri says she knew it was coming — and once again at the point where she finally had to make a call. We should have been on the edge of our seats to find out if one of Matt’s most eligible women was going to pick him or everything she has built for herself. But we don't even hear about it again in “Week 7.” Only finding out about this gigantic conflict after its been resolved entirely off-screen (and for days) shortchanges fans, their ability to invest in Bri’s love story, and Bri herself as a Bachelor character.