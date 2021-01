The Bachelor Wasn’t Ready To Tackle Sex Work

Anna is purposefully mistreating Brittany precisely because, as she tells season villain Victoria during the group date, she believes Brittany is an escort. According to Anna, unnamed and unverified “people” have sent her “messages” telling her that Brittany is “entertaining men for money” and “may be an escort.” While a connection to sex work should’t be an “accusation” — it’s a job, just like Anna’s copywriting career — it currently is something that can blow up a person’s life. Ask the 23-year-old New York paramedic and OnlyFans content creator who was doxxed in December 2020 due to an intentionally reckless New York Post story. Anna is aware of possible fallout from her story. As she says when she is displeased with Brittany’s (very normal) group date cocktail party actions, “I almost want to be like, ‘Yo girl I know some dirt on you.’” This “dirt” is a weapon.