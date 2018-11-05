Follow-Up: During the last day of filming with the documentarian, we unfortunately received a heartbreaking phone call. Dennis Hof, owner of the Bunny Ranch, had passed away. I’m stunned, and at a complete loss for words. I send a quick text to my assistant to let her know what has happened, and ask her to make some phone calls to arrange for grief counsellors to come by the ranches. Many people don’t realize this, but the Bunny Ranch is run like a family company; so many of us were very close to Dennis and considered him to be so much more than just our boss. He was a friend, a mentor, and a role model. We all process grief differently, so I thought it pertinent to get some professionals on location right away to help everyone handle their emotions. $1,300, but the cost isn’t important in the slightest. What was important was making space for everyone to grieve, and actually process how they were feeling. That was absolutely invaluable.