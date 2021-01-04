The Eldritch terrors are more entities than physical villains, which makes them that much scarier. "There's something about an unknown villain that's particularly intimidating," Lachlan Watson (Theo) told Refinery29 at the CAOS junket. "I think that's something people can relate to right now in 2020. It's not really knowing what something is or having the physical representation." Jaz Sinclair (Roz) added, "Or how long it’s going to go on. Or what it is."