You Have 10 New Netflix Canada Treats To Watch This Weekend

Experiencing 2020 felt like riding in a bumper car; non-stop crashing, sparks everywhere, constantly being jerked around. Even if you experienced a momentary glide behind the wheel (the results of the U.S. election or news of a vaccine), it was interrupted by a harsh slam into a wall (a new COVID strain) or another car (political unrest).
With so few good things happening IRL, a sizable chunk of my personal 2020 glides were TV- and streaming-related: from Black Is King coming out over the summer to The Bachelorette finally being interesting again (no slight to Tyler C., by the way).
So, true to form, I’ll be spending the first few days of the new year with Netflix. If you’re looking for the perfect thing to stream on the first weekend of 2021, here are some new, new-ish, and just plain good films and shows on Netflix Canada that you can check out this weekend.