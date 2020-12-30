Having social support is especially crucial for BIPOC Americans, who were disproportionately affected by all of the events of 2020, says Dr. Buquè. “Community is a source of support, enlightenment, and healing, and being able to go back to our roots and experience the liveliness of our people is something that can be incredibly therapeutic,” she says. “You’ve got to find people who understand what it is that you’re going through, and sometimes you do really have to have a space where you’re only with people who understand your experience,” Dr. Breland-Noble adds.