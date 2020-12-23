The Best Titles Dropping On Netflix Canada In January

I gave up making New Year’s resolutions a long time ago. I am not sure how many of you stick through your goals, and for how long. But my intentions — to spend less time online, to not look at my phone the moment I wake up, to stop spending most evenings bingeing K-dramas — never seem to last more than a few months. 2020’s mostly stay-at-home existence didn’t help.
Where does my Netflix watching fit in all of this, you ask? Well, it’s work. So I’m allowed, right? And there’s so much exciting content to watch out for, on streaming services and — fingers crossed — maybe in theatres sometime soon. Like new seasons of Stranger Things, Never Have I Ever, and Cobra Kai on Netflix. And so, so many Hollywood movies: Coming 2 America, No Time To Die, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (starring our own Simu Liu)... The list, truly, does go on. But not to worry. I am pacing myself. Ten shows or movies a month isn’t too bad. (We won’t talk about all the stuff that I don’t recommend. Wink, wink…)
With that, here are my picks for what to watch on Netflix Canada this January.
