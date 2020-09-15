“I was so proud to be able to witness Caleb’s performance and his stepping into some really big shoes,” Elba said when I asked how McLaughlin managed to convey their volatile and emotional father-son bond. “It’s a very big role and it’s a very important one.” The film’s most emotional moments are when McLaughlin and Elba go toe-to-toe as a hurt yet headstrong abandoned child and a lonely, guarded man attempting to be a dad. One scene in which Cole confronts Harp over his reasons for leaving is sure to make even the toughest cowboy cry. “When I was reading the script, I was in tears… We see them come together when they have no choice. We see the son become a man and we see the dad become a father,” Elba said.