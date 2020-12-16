Tiny Pretty Things Features Ballet Fashion — & 2020’s Biggest Trends

Tiny Pretty Things, the ballet-plus-murder drama now on Netflix, is here to fill the leotard-shaped hole left by Spinning Out. Based on the book by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton, the series follows the teenage students of the fictitious Archer School of Ballet, a renowned Chicago dance academy, in the aftermath of the star dancer’s mysterious fall from a roof. Since we’re dealing with Center Stage meets Pretty Little Liars, expect lots of spandex, leotards, leg warmers, etc.
But while sweatsuits and other athleisurewear were big trends to come out of 2020, they are also somewhat expected in a show that sees its young adult protagonists dancing five-plus hours a day, working out, and hanging out in the dorms. Instead, it’s the other styles that have gone big in the last six months — stirrup leggings, tennis skirts, and UGG-like boots — that make Tiny Pretty Things a source of wardrobe inspiration. (If logo tights wouldn’t send the dress code-abiding dance instructors into a fit, they would no doubt make an appearance, too, with this fashion-forward crew.)
Ahead, the trend-forward, comfort-leaning looks we’ll be recreating after watching the series.