HBO Is Reviving Its Horniest Show

Given what we remember from True Blood, it’s hard to guess what direction the developing reboot will take, especially since Aguirre-Sacasa is on board. While Riverdale and CAOS also touch on the supernatural, they aren’t as...grown as the HBO series was; Archie and friends literally call a street drug “jingle jangle.” There’s no telling how the True Blood remake will play out narrative-wise, but there’s really only one non-negotiable for continuing this story: we need it to be very horny. For canon purposes, of course.