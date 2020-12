The Ladies Of The Red Table Talk Didn’t Let Olivia Jade Off Easy

Eventually, the conversation developed into a discussion about privilege, and Olivia Jade admitted to not feeling like the scheme was necessarily wrong at the time because she was "in her own little bubble." Back then, she didn't understand why there was so much public outcry because so many of the people in her community had done similar things as her parents to get their kids into elite colleges. Olivia also claimed that she didn't know the full extent of Singer's rule-bending and didn't think she had to depend on it to get into USC; she had always been a good student and remembered filling out her own college applications with truthful information. Nonetheless, being on the receiving end of the backlash made Olivia realize that thinking that shortcuts were the norm was part of her privilege.