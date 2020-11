30 Cozy-Chic Looks To Inspire Your Fall Dressing

Just like that, spooky season is over. (That is, unless you’re counting Election Day, which would leave you with 24 hours — or four more years — of horror.) It’s time to pack away the skeletons and Madonna costumes (we see you, JLo , and we salute you) and get to thinking about your fall wardrobe . Transitional weather is gone for good, and with it, your time to dillydally about swapping out your seasonal favorites and replacing the pieces that need a refresh. Perhaps your usual wool coat has more pilling than can be saved by an annual trip to the dry cleaners, or maybe your favourite high-heeled, thigh-high black boots aren’t made with a pandemic in mind. Either way, you’ll likely need a little inspiration in the fashion department before any true work can be done.