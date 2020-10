You Have 10 New Netflix Canada Treats To Watch This Weekend

The uptick in Canadian cases of COVID-19 means that Thanksgiving weekend might look different this year. To assuage this year’s inevitably pared-down celebrations, you'll need some fresh content to pass the time. I’m currently in the midst of a Gilmore Girls rewatch and believe me when I say that Stars Hollow is the whitest fictional town on the face of the fictional earth. The show is still a joy to watch, but the lack of diversity is extremely off-putting. And yes, I’m aware that the Kims, Michel, and Cesar exist, but my point still stands. It also probably wouldn’t fly if it were to air today. (Big emphasis on probably. Emily In Paris just came out on Netflix and it suffers from the same problem .) In spite of this, Gilmore Girls’ American Thanksgiving episode, "A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving," is classic. The same goes for Friends; some of the show’s most funny and beloved moments happened on their Thanksgiving episodes despite its appalling lack of characters of colour.