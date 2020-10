The Fly On Mike Pence’s Head Should Probably Get Tested For COVID

We suppose we’ll never know why the fly chose to land on Pence and just stay put. Perhaps it, too, wanted to see if Pence actually had pinkeye, as countless people speculated. What we do know is that if we don’t get all the fly jokes out of our system right now, we won’t be able to focus on the important part of post-debate discourse, which is that Kamala Harris had an amazing performance and basically took apart the Trump administration point by point. (We think the fly would agree — flies are generally pretty reasonable creatures.) Anyway, FlyWillVote.com is now a thing, so do with that what you will.