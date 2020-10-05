This Phone Case Is The Unexpected Star Of Emily In Paris & It’s Available On Amazon

When it comes to creating characters with exceedingly enviable style, Darren Star really knows what he's doing. In 1998, he introduced us to the funky fashions of one Carrie Bradshaw, and now, over 20 years later, he's striking again with Emily Cooper, the protagonist of the new Netflix series Emily in Paris. When we first watched Sex and the City, many of us desperately wished we could have Carrie's shoe collection. But as is fitting for the year 2020, we're now coveting Emily's very cool phone case.
A millennial working as a social media strategist for a marketing firm (of course), Emily has her smartphone by her side all the time. It can be spotted in nearly every scene of the show, so it's pretty hard to miss the distinctive case surrounding it. Emily's iPhone is protected by a case that looks like a retro camera, complete with a decorative lens, knobs, and shoulder strap.
Unlike the Manolo Blahniks that Carrie Bradshaw was constantly splurging on, the iPhone case carried by our Emily in Paris heroine is actually quite affordable. That's right, she may have more than one Chanel flap bag and a Kangol bucket hat, but Emily also shops lesser-known brands that anyone can get on Amazon. We found her phone case, which is made by a brand called Awsaccy, on the shopping platform for just $10.99.
Though Emily appears to have an iPhone X, the Awsaccy case is available in other sizes and models. So, at the moment, you may not be able to get your hands on many of Emily Cooper's drool-worthy outfits, but you can have her case on your iPhone in just a few days.