10 Must-See Movies & TV Coming To Netflix Canada This November

Even if we weren’t stuck in limbo, November is my least-favourite month. You know the feeling when you wake up an hour before your alarm, then can’t sleep for 20 minutes, and then manage to sleep through the alarm? November is that mood.
Gloriously golden fall mornings and afternoons usually give way to gloomy stretches of overcast skies and days of drizzling rain. It’s enough to have anyone reaching for their Netflix Canada fix. (Or at least that’s what I tell myself.)
And there are plenty of shows to watch this month! From a look at modern life — marriage, motherhood, and the American Dream — to holiday-themed confections (for those looking to get into the festive spirit early), with a healthy dose of quirk thrown in the mix, November’s offerings check all your entertainment-needs boxes. Here are my picks for the best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix Canada this November.