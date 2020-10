This Netflix Docuseries Will Fill The Cheer-Sized Hole In Your Life

This question is at the crux of the tension of Deaf U. As much as this is a serious contemplation about the misconceptions surrounding the disability community, Deaf U is also just really FUN. Most of that joyfulness comes from DQ (short for Daequan), a self-described “asshole” who does not “give a fuck how you feel.” He says that in the first episode. From there, he is even more hilarious and also more vulnerable. We’re with him as he processes grief and family pressures. He and his friend Rodney talk through their frustrations as two of the only Black men on campus (while still relentlessly pursuing white girls — the show’s biggest flaw is its glaring lack of Black women). There’s also my fave, bisexual queen Renate, Elite hottie Alexa (who my friend Sarah calls a “fuckboy”), and beer-chugging Dalton. With 20-minute episodes, Deaf U goes by quickly, but the lives of this group will stay with you long after you mainline the entire first season in one sitting.